CAC prays for peaceful poll as church buries leader of ‘Good Women Society’

By Seyi Sokoya
As the funeral ceremony of the leader of the Good Women Society, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Dr Alice Mosunmola Apata, was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the church has prayed for the restoration of peace and quality leadership for the country as the general election draws near.

The church also seized the occasion to pray for unity and peace within the Christ Apostolic Church fold in Nigeria.

Addressing the congregation during the funeral service of Mrs Apata, who died at the age of 101 on October 23, 2022, one of her sons, Prophet Richard Kolawole, said the current state of the nation is due to the self-centred attitude of politicians.

“She was the President of Good Women Society; she was one of those who inspired the establishment of Babalola Girls’ Memorial Grammar School, Ilesa and CAC Midwifery Home, Ede, Osun State. She was the brains behind the house that was built for the mother of Apostle Ayo Babalola and the new CAC Faith Home at Odo Owa. Madam Apata also built the new Campground of CAC, Good Women at Awotan, Apete, Ibadan.

 

