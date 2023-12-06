In a bid to restructure and promote sustainable tourism, Cross River State government has disbursed N10 million to 10 deserving hotels in the state.

The Managing Director of Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Mr Ojoi Ekpenyong, said the initiative, tagged: ‘Empowering hotels, investing in excellence,’ is a testament to the commitment of the government to sustain tourism.

Expressing gratitude to the state governor, Senator Bassey Otu, for his commitment to delivering on the promises he made, he said the presentation of the fund was a testament to his commitment in promoting economic growth and empowerment within the state.

“These 10 exceptional hotels were selected based on their commendable efforts in staying up-to-date with licensing requirements and their potential for remarkable growth. Today’s recognition is not merely a financial grant, it is a vote of confidence in your commitment to excellence, service delivery and the advancement of our state’s tourism landscape

“We acknowledge that the tourism industry thrives when our hospitality partners are thriving. It is in this spirit that we embark on this journey of empowerment, knowing that by investing in our hotels, we invest in the very essence of our tourism potential,’’ he said.

On his part, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Elvert Ayambem, who was represented by the Deputy Minority Leader of the assembly, Honourable Samuel Abang, assured that the 10th Assembly is ready to cooperate with the tourism industry by proposing legislation that will bring tourism back to the way it was.

Also, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abubakar Ewa, advised the recipients to use the fund properly for its intended purpose.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Charles Ogar of Pyramid Hotel, commended the state government for keeping to its promise and urged other beneficiaries to utilise the money properly.

