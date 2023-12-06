The private sector and employers of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Delta State have been advised to invest in NYSC operations, support community development service projects as well as provide conducive environments at the primary assignment locations.

The state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, said this at the inauguration ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘C, Stream 2 orientation course for corps members at Issele Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, adding that any investment by the private sector to enhance the well-being of corps members will go a long way in complementing the efforts of government in making their service year remarkable.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Isaac Agbatemiyiro, urged the corps members to settle down and engage in the various activities of the orientation programme.

According to him, the orientation programme was designed to instill in them necessary skills and leadership values to arm them for a successful participation in the one-year programme.

“While the training on camp may be demanding, its benefits are invaluable. A good example is the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, which offers you an opportunity to learn skills that will make you both employable and potential employers,” he said.

The governor said the upgraded camp facilities reflected the high regards that the government and people of the state have for the corps members.

Earlier, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mr Alao Olusegun Olaosebikan, had disclosed that about 2,373 prospective corps members were registered for the course in the state.

He said corps members who may receive awards at the end of the service year would be those who distinguished themselves right from the orientation camp.

The coordinator urged them to leave their footprints in the sands of time, as the government and people of the state extend their hospitality to them.

