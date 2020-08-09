Bye-election: BOT chairman urges PDP to accept defeat with honour

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibril has urged his party to accept defeat in the Nasarawa State bye-election which held on Saturday.

Senator Jibril in a statement he personally signed said the election was without violence and expressed the will of the people, urging the party members not to become relative over the victory of the opponent APC in the elections.

According to him: “May I advise all parties to follow the example of Nasarawa bye-election extremely. Even though APC defeated us we should never fight with anyone.”

Jibril who commended the security agencies for restricting themselves to their assignment said other elections should follow the same pattern where only the people are allowed to make their choices of political leaders.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be allowed to conduct elections in line with their mandate without any interference of any vested interest.

“May I also praise the efforts of all security agencies. I did not see any soldier on sight. At this juncture may I advise that all elections in the local, state and national to be conducted by INEC,” Jibril said.

The PDP BoT Chairman maintained that the bye-election should be improved upon to make the 2023 general elections better.

He said apparently, the organisers of the election adhered strictly to the counsel by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission during its stakeholders meeting in Nasarawa State earlier.

He said the conduct of the Nasarawa State bye-election on Saturday was impressive and deserves commendation.

His words: “At an interactive session with stakeholders I emphasized the need for free, fair and transparent election emphasizing that the bye-election should be a test case for the coming 2023 elections.

“I also emphasized to the two political parties, PDP and APC involved in the bye-election to work in unity avoiding any infighting and any bad behaviour. We must cooperate with each other to ensure free and fair elections.

“May I, therefore, congratulate INEC all of us for adhering to the advice of INEC Chairman.

“I want to state therefore that the bye-election conducted last Saturday was conducted under good atmosphere obeying the rules and also following the rules and regulations of COVID-19.

“During the last election, I did not witness any fight. The advice of the INEC National Chairman and my own as the PDP BoT Chairman were strictly followed,” he stated.

