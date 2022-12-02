BWUFEST to host 10,000 music and beer lovers

Foremost entertainment outfit, Achievas Entertainment has announced the debut edition of a brand new rave music festival to look out for tagged ‘Beer With Us Festival’ (#BWUFEST).

The debut concert is scheduled for Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos with performances from trending entertainers, surprise international artistes and a host of remarkable DJs.

Achievas entertainment top executives, Daniel and Paul Cole Chiori disclosed that all hands are currently on deck towards putting out a standard concert that the Achievas brand is associated with.

He said’ while we keep the names of the performing artistes under wrap for now; the concert is one that music lovers should anticipate as it promises to be the biggest music festival in naija’.

Speaking further, Cole stated that guests can get a premium boat pickup from any of the jetties from Ikoyi to VGC; an opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view.

Organisers of the concert have also disclosed that the coming festival is open to sponsorship and partnership by both corporate and individual brands.

Achievas Entertainment are producers of some of the biggest and highest grossing concerts in Nigeria, from ‘Olamide Live in concert’ (Season 1-3), ‘Davido 30 Billion Concert’ (30BG), ‘Burnaboy Live’, ‘Kizz Daniel Live’, ‘Buju ‘Sorry I’m late’ concert, amongst others.