When Heirs Life hosted hundreds of annuity customers to enjoyment-themed party

By Tribune Online

Leading specialist life insurance company in Nigeria, Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) hosted hundreds of its retirees at its inaugural Annuitants party which was held in Lagos on Friday, November 25, 2022. Themed “Enjoyment for Life”, the 2022 Annuitants Party was organised to appreciate  Heirs.jpgHeirs 1.jpg customers under the company’s annuity plan.

The event was well-attended and engaged with guests to an elaborate and memorable ceremony packed with exciting props and activities, games, competitions, gifts, and many. Guests also took to the dance floor for hours, celebrating life after retirement as promised by the company. ‘

Specially designed for retirees aged 50 and above who want to rest well, the Heirs Life Pension-regulated Annuity Plan offers a steady income throughout life, following one’s retirement. Heirs Life has kept to its promise by offering its customers superior customer experience while ensuring annuitants get paid their monthly income on time.

While delivering the welcome address, the MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, appreciated the Annuity customers for entrusting their retirement days with the company and reiterated HLA’s commitment to always supporting and empowering retirees. According to him “we are here because of you. You all are the celebrants today. We appreciate the opportunity to serve you. Rest assured that the company will continue to be a dependable partner all the way.”

He also seized the opportunity to introduce other products in the Heirs Life product portfolio targeted at every stage of life. At the end of the event, retirees expressed their satisfaction with the company and appreciated the team for organising the event. Heirs Life has continued to improve the lives of its customers and democratise insurance by providing simple, accessible, and reliable life insurance, retirement, and children’s education protection plans.

 

From left, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade;  Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Life Assurance, Ifesinachi Okpagu;  Executive Director, Technical, Heirs Life Assurance, Wasiu Amao and Head, Retail Sales, Heirs Life Assurance, Gbenga Osibodu  at Heirs Life 2022 Annuitants Party which was held in Lagos on Friday, November 25.

