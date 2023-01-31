Businessman, Ibeto, appears in court over multi-billion naira land suit involving Dozzy Oil

Anambra-born multibillionaire businessman, Chief Cletus Ibeto, on Monday, appeared before a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Hon Justice A. Enebeli, in the multi-billion naira suit involving a disputed land he sold to Dozzy Oil Ltd.

During the proceedings, Ibeto was cross-examined by the defence counsel, Barrister E.C Ukala, SAN.

While being cross-examined, he disputed the previous land documents which had already been entered as evidence before the court.

When asked about the size of the property in dispute, the location, the original owners from where he derived his title by the defence counsel, Ibeto denied the contents of the land document, adding that it was his lawyers that prepared the details, and that it wasn’t correct.

An argument ensued between him and the defence counsel who tried to make clarifications about the document before the intervention of the presiding judge.





It was the presiding judge’s intervention that Ibeto accepted that the document was in line with his instructions.

The matter was then adjourned to February 7 and 8, 2023 for continuation of the cross examination of Chief Ibeto.

In the suit, Ibeto had dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dozzy Oil Ltd before the court, seeking an order to stop the EFCC from arresting and or investigating him whatsoever, in enforcement of his fundamental human right

The suit with No. PHC/268/FHR/2022 instituted against Dozzy Oil Ltd is one of the suits in the lingering dispute over a case of sale of apparently encumbered property and an allegation of fraud and forgery by Ibeto.

The criminal allegations in the matter bordered on obtaining N4.6 billion through false pretense from Dozzy Oil in the sale of a large expanse of land to Dozzy Oil.

Dozzy Oil had alleged that it found out that Ibeto’s title on the property was encumbered hence he sought a refund of about N4.6billion being accumulated payment and cost of the transaction, Ibeto declined. Dozzy then petitioned EFCC for recovery of his funds.

Dozzy Oil boss, Chief Dan Chukwudozie had alleged that he was approached by Ibeto (the applicant) to purchase a parcel of land situated at Reclamation Layout Phase 11 Port Harcourt, but only to discover that the property did not belong to claimant and his companies.