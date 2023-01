“Let us safeguard and sustain the development brought by the APC; use your ballot as a weapon to bring robust leadership”

2023: Don’t allow opposition opportunity to go near corridors of power again — Gov Inuwa

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has charged the electorate in the state not to allow the opposition opportunity to come near the corridors of power given their past legacies of mismanagement and bad governance.

The Governor was quoted saying, “Don’t give elements of opposition ways and opportunity to take us back to the olden days of insecurity and corruption. Our slogan is progress and that is what our party stands for.”

He was speaking at Mallam Sidi, the Kwami Local Government Headquarters in continuation of his state-wide tour to present party flags to APC candidates for State Assembly in line with the directives of the National leadership of the party.

He also called on the people of the State to support the sustainability of development by voting for all APC candidates in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Inuwa Yahaya then presented the APC flag to Hon. Shu’aibu Adamu as a confirmation of his candidacy for Kwami West Constituency, enjoining him to lead the fight for APC’s victory upfront.

The governor also called on the constituents to ensure the sustainability of the development brought by the APC administration across the board.





“Let us safeguard and sustain the development brought by the APC; use your ballot as a weapon to bring the robust leadership that will transform your constituency, state and nation. APC has been doing that and will continue doing it”, he said.

He expressed optimism that the APC will win the forthcoming elections at all levels courtesy of the competency of the party’s candidates over those of the opposition and the enormous development it has brought, the reason the party enjoys strong support in the constituency.

In his response, Hon. Shu’aibu Adamu said the governor has brought unprecedented development to Kwami East, assuring that the people of the area are ready to reciprocate the gesture by voting APC from top to bottom.

At Bojude, Governor Inuwa handed the party’s flag to Hon. Siddi Buba, who is the incumbent member representing Kwami West Constituency and Deputy Speaker, Gombe State House of Assembly.

He said, “the warm welcome you accorded us in this constituency is a clear testimony of your endorsement of the APC and its candidates, we did not let you down and will never”.

“Kwami West was left behind politically in the past, but APC has now given you a sense of belonging; APC allowed your sons to contest for elections at different positions, you should therefore choose wisely in the forthcoming elections; vote for the APC from top to bottom”, he added.

The Governor renewed a call for people to collect their PVCs stressing, “Whatever love you have for the APC candidates you can only bring them to power using your PVCs.”

While responding, Hon. Siddi thanked the Governor and the party for the final endorsement, restating his strong determination to lead the party to victory by mobilizing more votes and support for the party in all nooks and crannies of the constituency.

The lawmaker recounted some of the development projects executed in the constituency by Governor Inuwa Yahaya including the construction of Bojude-Dirri Road where the 45 km journey has now been shortened to just 10 minutes, Jarkwami-Daniya-Daban Fulani Road, Jarkwami-Wuro Burno-Tsangayari-Malari-Garin Alkali Road, 42km Tappii-Kalajanga-Alagarno-Dinawa-Damba Barde-Abuja Bula-Girgam-Shongo Sarkin Yaki-Gombe Road, Construction of a bridge in Titi, establishment/revitalisation of healthcare facilities in every ward, constructions of schools among others.

Other party stalwarts and government functionaries who accompanied the governor included: the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Dr Jamilu Isiyaka Gwamna, the Gombe State Coordinator for Tinubu Shettima Campaign, Dr Bala Bello Tinka, Alh. Abubakar Yerima APC Candidate for Gombe/ Kwami/ Funakaye, Gombe State APC Deputy Chairman, Hon. Baba Abuja, among others.