Burkina Faso bans foreign NGOs, associations

Burkina Faso’s military junta has further tightened its grip on the country, by banning, withdrawing the licenses of four foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and suspending two other associations.

Decrees seen by AFP on Friday, dated mid-June, cited “formality breaches” as the reason for the decision against the four NGOs.

The move comes as the junta, which seized power in a September 2022 coup, continues to prioritise “national sovereignty.”

This has been accompanied by a consistent crackdown on dissent within civil society and the media, often justified under the guise of battling jihadist violence that has plagued the West African nation for a decade.

There has been a notable increase in reports of kidnappings and extrajudicial arrests, particularly targeting civilians perceived as hostile to the junta.

Foreign diplomats accused of “subversive” activities have been expelled, and several international media outlets have been forced to cease operations in the country.

Of the two foreign associations suspended in last month’s decrees, one was accused of data breaches, and both face a three-month suspension.

Burkina Faso, along with neighboring Mali and Niger, has been caught in a spiraling wave of violence attributed to jihadist groups, with the conflict now extending beyond the borders of these three Sahelian nations.

