Police kill three suspected kidnappers, nab 17 in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested 17 suspected kidnappers and neutralized three others in the last two months in Abuja.

The suspects were apprehended following thorough police investigations and tracking of their activities within the FCT.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Adewale Ajao, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday while parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Abuja. He said the Police Command conducted a detailed crime-mapping exercise, identified hotspots, and implemented an action plan that led to the arrests and other achievements recorded between May and June 2025.

Ajao further explained that during the period under review, a total of 49 cases were reported, leading to the arrest of 82 suspects for various crimes by operatives of the FCT Police Command.

The police report also revealed five cases of attempted kidnapping—one in Apo and four in Kubwa—while four vehicles, a jack-knife, military camouflage, and pistol ammunition were recovered during the operations.

Regarding armed robbery, the report indicated that five suspected cases were recorded between May and June, resulting in the arrest of 17 suspects.

The Police Commissioner also noted that four cases of child trafficking were reported within the same period, with eight suspects arrested.

In terms of arms recovery, the police retrieved three AK-47 rifles with three magazines, one locally made pistol with a magazine, one Beretta pistol, one pump-action shotgun, two LAR rifles, and 36 rounds of live ammunition.

Other recovered exhibits include one axe, nine walkie-talkies, one sharp spear, and one short knife—primarily from robbery cases. Additionally, one air conditioning unit, two motorcycles, 27 iron rods, nine mobile phones, 11 power banks, three AirPods, one smartwatch, eight ATM cards, six phone chargers, one Sumec Firman generator set, and N79,000 cash were recovered from theft cases.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE