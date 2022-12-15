Bulls persist at NGX as equities investors earn N133.4bn

On Thursday, the Nigerian equities market extended the bullish run as the benchmark index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) gained 0.50 per cent to settle at 49,233.02 basis points.

Specifically, CAP, Ardova, Cadbury, Stanbic, MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank and Wapco boost the overall positive trading as the share prices of these stocks appreciated by 9.88 per cent, 9.51 per cent, 4.67 per cent, 4.58 per cent, 2.88 per cent, 2.17 per cent and 2.05 per cent inched upward.

Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 15.26 per cent.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N133.43 billion as the market capitalisation gained settled at N26.82 trillion.

Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. On the performance board, CAP topped 16 others on the gainer’s table having appreciated n share value by 9.88 per cent, while Geregu led six others on the laggard’s log after the share price of the genco lost 8.11 per cent.

Notably, the performance of the sub-sectors tracked mirrored the benchmark index, with the NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index, NGX Consumer Goods index, NGX Oil/Gas index, and NGX Industrial index gaining by 0.48 per cent, 1.07 per cent, 0.15 per cent, 0.62 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, analysis of market activities on Thursday showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 27.07 per cent. A total of 222.78 million shares valued at N2.13 billion were exchanged in 2,756 deals.





Sterling Bank led the volume chart with 153.28 million units traded while Airtel Africa led the value chart in deals worth N744.34 million.