The Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University Kano (BUK), Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas has said that all necessary preparations had been completed, to process waste and produce energy solutions for the University’s power sector.

This is just as he disclosed that during the 36th|37th convocation of the institution commencing from February 7th- February 11th, 2033, a total number of 16,581 will be graduated with different degrees and no honorary degree award to any recipient during the convocation

Professor Abbas stated this during a pre-convocation press briefing, saying that the center for renewable energy had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two companies to collect waste and process it to provide energy solutions to Bayero University Kano and immediate environment.

According to him, the university would also come up with a blueprint to convert to solar power, to mitigate power crises within the institution before the end of the year.

He further disclosed that the faculty of communication at BUK is the first of its kind in the country, where the MacArthur foundation spent millions of dollars, to set up a digital television and radio station, in addition to experienced and dedicated staff that have been trained and retrained media professionals within and outside the country.

Bayero University Kano had continued to attract funding and support from nongovernmental organisations from Nigeria and beyond, which includes the Center for Dryland Agriculture (CDA), which attracted USD 12.8m grant in 2014 and 2019, from the world bank and French development agency, to become a regional center of excellence.

“In addition to several research and development grants and has established a formidable network of research and development partnerships with several national, regional and international institutions”.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the university had also introduced a student employment scheme in December 2021, where 125 students were paid 15 thousand naira per month for various types of jobs within the University’s environment.

Speaking on another milestone achieved by the institution, Prof. Abbas hinted that, BUK had established a tissue culture lab, to produce species that are close to extinction to make them stronger and produce a better yield.

He explained that the latest world universities ranking by Times Higher Education (THE) 2023 placed BUK as number 1 in the north and south, number 4 in Nigeria, and was recently selected as one of seven African universities to host Partnership for Skills in Applied Sciences, Engineering and Technology (PASET), doctoral scholars and regional scholarship and innovation fund (RSIF), research and innovation activities.

“BUK has maintained and improved on its record of academic excellence, in the last one year, all the programs presented by the university from accreditation but regular and professional bodies have received accreditation”.





