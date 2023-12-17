Dedicated entrepreneur and philanthropist, Hajiya Oyiza Aishat Omade, is on a steadfast mission to enhance the quality of life, particularly for the underprivileged, embodying the timeless principle of treating others as she wishes to be treated.

Operating within the confines of Kogi State and beyond, she has earned the well-deserved reputation as the woman with a golden heart, championing initiatives that focus on uplifting and adding value to the lives of those in need.

Oyiza Aishat’s philanthropic endeavors seamlessly align with the developmental policies of Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Serving as his Special Adviser on grassroots mobilization, she spearheads various empowerment programs that mirror the governor’s vision for progress.

Her commitment to this role is not just a duty but a source of genuine happiness as she actively contributes to the well-being and advancement of the local community.

Beyond her philanthropic pursuits, Hajiya Oyiza Aishat’s political journey commenced in 2001, marking the beginning of a trajectory marked by dedication and achievement.

Initially appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Community Services to the Governor, her exemplary performance led to a significant elevation.

Recognizing her contributions, she assumed the critical position of Special Adviser on grassroots mobilization to the Executive Governor of Kogi State—a role she continues to hold with distinction.

In her multifaceted role, Hajiya Oyiza Aishat not only brings about positive change through her philanthropy but also actively shares the developmental works of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Her dual commitment to philanthropy and politics reflects a holistic approach to societal betterment, making her a prominent figure in the state’s landscape.

As she navigates these diverse roles, Oyiza Aishat remains a beacon of compassion and progress, leaving an indelible mark on the lives she touches.

