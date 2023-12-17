Nigerian artiste, Buju Benson has voiced his concerns regarding the prevalence of adulterated and fake alcoholic beverages being sold in clubs, shedding light on the potential health hazards and financial losses faced by patrons.

The singer expressed his frustration with the situation, emphasising the substantial amounts spent on what he referred to as “overpriced drinks.”

In a plea to establishments, Buju lamented the adverse effects of consuming fake drinks, stating, “Stop selling us fake drinks after spending so much money on the overpriced drinks. You are killing us.”

The artiste called for a higher standard of accountability, urging club owners to prioritise the well-being and financial investment of their customers.

He advocated for consumer rights, stressing the need for both health and financial considerations.

He declared, “Respect my health, respect my money. Give me what I pay for. If you don’t have it, don’t bring a fake one!”

Promising action, Buju issued a stern warning to future venues that might perpetuate this practice. He declared, “The next club or lounge that does this to me, I promise I will take that microphone from the hypeman and let you know!”

As Buju’s message gains traction on social media, it has sparked conversations about the need for regulatory measures to ensure the authenticity of alcoholic beverages in entertainment venues.

The incident highlights the broader challenges faced by consumers and the entertainment industry in maintaining transparency and quality assurance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…