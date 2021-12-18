Buhari’s visit to Ogun postponed ― Govt

The planned state visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ogun State slated for Tuesday, December 21, has been postponed.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, that a new date for the visit and commissioning of some of the landmark projects of Prince Dapo Abiodun Administration will be announced in due course.

The government regrets any inconvenience the postponement might cause the invited guests, the statement concluded.