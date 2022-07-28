Buhari’s impeachment: Opposition reps adopt senate position on 6 weeks ultimatum

• Decry state of the nation, collapsing economy

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola, Tijani Adeyemi, Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
reps adopt senate position, Reps probe INEC over credibility, upgrade of Wesley Guild Hospital , Reps task National Security Adviser, telecom firms on stiff regulation of unregistered SIM cards, Reps probe N701bn by FEC, Reps seek FG's intervention in clashes among Plateau communities, Reps halt sales of 5 power plants, says FG in breach of Privatisation Act, imposition of yearly JAMB examination, Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Reps move to take over all surface, We won't allow interference, discrimination against persons with disability, Reps set to appraise benefits , Reps invite Ministers of Finance, utilisation of petroleum products , bill on controversial extension of tenure,  Reps move to pass Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, Reps step down motion seeking to increase budgetary allocation for judiciary, Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom, National HIV Trust Fund, Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base, 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

The leadership of opposition political parties in the Senate and House of Representatives, on Thursday, unanimously vowed to activate relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) on the impeachment process of President Muhammadu Buhari over the ravaging insecurity challenges bedevilling the country.

The Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, who spoke on behalf of the joint Caucuses after the joint closed-door meeting held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, expressed solidarity with the Senate Minority Caucus who staged a walkout over the state of the nation during Wednesday plenary.

Tribune Online, however, gathered that the meeting by the two caucuses was called to harmonise positions on the impeachment procedure against President Muhammadu Buhari at the expiration of six weeks ultimatum.

He averred that the “nation has been awash with what happened yesterday in the Senate where our colleagues had to walk out in protest as to the state of the nation as regards to the issue of insecurity in the nation. Concurrently, even though we did not do it exactly the way they did it, we also drew the House’s attention to what is happening in Nigeria, most importantly in FCT. In FCT, just a few weeks back, Kuje Prison was invaded. A few days back, at the law school on Bwari road, some very, very important Nigerians who in their youth in the armed forces were butchered by the insurgents.

“As if that was not enough, the minister of education gave an instruction that all our children should leave, vacate their various schools. Yesterday, the FCT minister directed that all private schools should be closed. And I gave a warning on the floor of the House, advising my colleagues that Abuja is no longer safe and that is the truth.

“If Abuja is safe, why should the Minister of Education under APC-led government instruct that every child in every college or school should vacate and parents should come and collect their children. Why should the FCT minister himself direct that private schools should close?

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“This in effect gives a signal that Abuja is not safe. And of course, we critically looked at the reason our colleagues are calling for an impeachment notice to be put forward to Mr President for his APC-led government’s inability to protect lives and property; our founding Fathers created this nation for the purpose of ensuring that nobody will suffer in this country.

“But today that is not the story. The story is a story of people being afraid to go out to even do their legitimate businesses. Today, it is difficult to even fly. No aviation fuel. The aviation fuel is no longer available and yet you cannot also ply the roads because the kidnappers, bandits are on the roads. It is very, very difficult.

“And of course, on the issue of insecurity, let me bring to the notice of Nigerians and the whole world that both chambers have tried several times either by resolutions or security summit to draw the attention of Mr President as to why there is a need for us to address the insecurity in this nation. But that has not been taken very seriously.

“And of course, so many outcries by our people. Our farmers can no longer go to the various farms and I believe that we are the worst hit in terms of food production. And this is because our farmers can no longer go to the various farms and it is bad. And if you look at what happened also between Kaduna and Abuja where the bandits bombed the train; and yesterday, one of them rescued was asked, would you ever use the train and he said never.

“In effect, Nigeria is at a standstill. So, having looked at all these scenarios and the reason behind why our colleagues walked out in the Senate, we are of the opinion that we will also join them in the same.

“They have given six to eight weeks for Mr President to address the insecurity that is, of course, affecting this nation, and I want to also join on behalf of my colleagues to also say that upon the expiration, we will proffer ways of ensuring that we will gather all the signatures.


“And let me make it clear. Those who are thinking that it is only the issue of PDP or the minority caucus, no. Many of our colleagues under the bipartisanship are affected. Many of them are affected. So, they may not be speaking but we may be speaking for them. And when the time comes. I heard somebody this morning saying it is a laughable attempt to want to do that. Perhaps, when the action starts, the person will find out that it’s not a laughable action. It’s real and we will not stand to allow this nation to collapse.

“We think that it is high time, the insecurity of this nation is addressed. And of course, we also have the issue of oil theft which has risen, now making it difficult for us to earn income from oil revenue. And these and many others are the reasons we are joining our colleagues in the Senate to ask Mr President to address the insecurity of this nation within 6 and 8 weeks. Otherwise, we will find the constitutional means to ensure that we serve him an impeachment notice.

“Again, it’s now N710 to a dollar as at yesterday and if we are not careful, if may rise to N1,000 and beyond. And of course, we have made every effort annually to make budgetary provisions for the security agencies to be able to address some of these issues. Through the supplementary budget, we have done that. Through all special interventions, we have always obliged them.

“So, I think that they owe it as a duty to Nigerians to explain to Nigerians what is going on and why some of these things are happening. And today, our reserve is almost gone. We do not have any reserves anymore. The reserve is gone and these were the things that took the PDP-led government time to build.

“Today, they tell you that the second Niger bridge is being built, that is not true. It’s under a sovereign wealth fund. It is not being funded by appropriations. And that was kick-started by PDP in PDP led government. I just felt that I should put this forward for the Nigerian people and the world to know what is going on,” Hon Elumelu said.

On his part, Senator Phillip Adudua (PDP-FCT) who led the protest during the Wednesday plenary, affirmed that the Senate and House of Representatives caucuses are resolute to pursue the initiative in the interest of the citizens.

He said: “Indeed, all of you are aware of what happened yesterday and we felt that there was the need to be on the same page with the members of the members of the House of Representatives.

“Our action yesterday were spontaneous from the issues that were raised on the floor of the Senate. I am sure that members of the Press must have interacted with our various colleagues to know that this issue is not just about the PDP caucus but it is a bipartisan issue.

“We all agreed that the security architecture is failing and there is a need to salvage it immediately and we also agreed that we must issue; for some who do not know, the issue is to issue an impeachment notice to the President because the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives of the citizens.

“Once that is not done, then, there is a problem. And so, the issues were discussed in the closed session including the other members of other parties put together and we all agreed that this was bipartisan.

“We have not called the caucus in the House of Representatives so that we can discuss with them so that they can hear from us and understand what we did yesterday,” he stressed.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Buhari’s impeachment: Opposition reps adopt senate position on 6 weeks ultimatum

Buhari’s impeachment: Opposition reps adopt senate position on 6 weeks ultimatum

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship 

Buhari’s impeachment: Opposition reps adopt senate position on 6 weeks ultimatum

Buhari’s impeachment: Opposition reps adopt senate position on 6 weeks ultimatum

You might also like
Latest News

2023 election: Reps probe INEC over credibility, transparency of electoral processes

Latest News

Reps embark on 2-month annual recess, to reconvene September 20

Latest News

Provide emergency programmes to avert food crisis, Reps tell FG

Latest News

Subsidy scam: Reps to probe over N6trn paid by NNPC as of June 2022

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More