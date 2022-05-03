Buhari tweets for first time since Nigeria lifted ban on Twitter

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday tweeted for the first time since the country reversed the ban it imposed on Twitter in June last year.

The Nigerian government had imposed a ban on the social media platform after it deleted the tweets of Buhari.

The tweets, which referenced the Nigerian Civil War, threatened to deal with those behind insecurity in the “language they understand”.

But the Federal Government said the ban was not linked to the deleted tweets.

Months after the Federal Government lifted the ban which lasted till early January, Buhari took to the platform to share photos of himself observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayer with the Muslim faith- ful at the Mambila Barracks Parade Ground in Abuja.

In a series of tweets in commemoration of Eid-elFitr, the Nigerian leader, who was accompanied by his family and aides, spoke about the fight against insurgency.





“After a period of fasting and reflection, this year, we have cause to welcome the occasion in hope. The battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president has saluted the courage and determination of journalists who daily go the extra time, sometimes at great personal risks, to keep society well informed.

