Buhari to attend AU meetings in Ethiopia

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja, on Thursday, on a four-day trip to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Wednesday, said he will join other African leaders in finding solutions to political, economic and social challenges facing the continent, guided by the theme, “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.’’

The statement informed that on the sideline of the AU meetings, President Buhari will hold bilateral meetings with some leaders, with a shared interest in improving trade relations, partnering to tackle security challenges, and maintaining relations with multilateral institutions for sustainable development.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar, and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk.

The National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar will also join the President at the AU meetings, the statement added.

