Buhari talks tough, cautions West over travel advisory on Nigeria

President Buhari has cautioned western nations on the frivolous issuance of travel advisories on Nigeria, urging the international media to be more objective in its reportage of the country. He gave the admonition in Washington DC on Friday at an interactive session titled, “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’’, co-hosted by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

President Buhari told the international community that despite the nonchalant actions and attitudes of some of friends and allies, Nigeria is nonetheless winning the war on terrorism, making significant progress in dealing with the threats to Nigeria’s and the sub-regions safety and survival.

He also called on the United States to do more to improve the quality of governance in the West African sub-region, warning that the survival of democracy is being challenged in the aftermath of the democratic set-backs witnessed in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

The president said Nigeria’s agricultural revolution has led to the creation of over 13 million direct and indirect jobs in the last seven and half years.

Further, he said Nigeria’s economy has registered positive growth in the last two quarters despite the gloomy outlook in global economy, and the war in Ukraine.

Expounding on steps taken by his administration to expand Nigeria’s economy since coming into power in 2015, the president said focused interventions in agriculture driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria transitioned the country from being a net importer of rice, Nigeria’s staple food, to becoming self-sufficient in its production.

‘‘This same scheme has financed the establishment and operations of our fifty (50) integrated rice mills.

‘‘It has also financed over 4.5million smallholder farmers, ensured the cultivation of almost 6million hectares of farm land and almost 700 large scale agricultural projects have been funded.

‘‘This agricultural revolution has led to the creation of over 13m direct and indirect jobs,’’ he said.

President Buhari also told the Washington D.C Community of global thought leaders and Democracy Advocacy Groups that the focus on the agricultural sector placed Nigeria in a better position to handle the systemic shock caused by both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on global food supply chains and attendant price spikes.

He added that the revolution in the sector has improved the country’s capacity in the agro-allied sector, making it more efficient in enhancing and maximising production yields and post-harvest losses.

The president said: ‘‘The non-oil sector remains the future of our economy and I hope successive governments will consolidate on the gains we have recorded under my leadership.

‘‘You will agree with me that the Russia-Ukraine war has compelled many economies to carry out reforms and re-adjust policies to cope with the challenges posed by the conflict.

‘‘In this regard, we are paying more attention now to energy transmission and distribution through targeted collaboration with global companies like Siemens to improve our efficiency in the Power Value Chain.”





President Buhari also used the occasion to once again advise western nations not to be in a rush to eliminate the usage of fossil fuels in a bid to ensure a healthy climate.

He recounted that as a member of the global community, Nigeria has participated in several rounds of talks regarding climate change and various decisions emerging from COP26 and the just concluded COP27.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE