Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Sultan, others celebrate centenarian cleric, Sheikh Abou

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari; Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Wednesday, felicitated the chairman of the Lagos Central Mosque and the Baba Adinni of Lagos, Sheikh AbdulHafeez Abou, on his 100th birthday.

They described the eminent scholar as a shining example to all religious leaders.

President Buhari, represented by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, at the centenary birthday prayer held at the Lagos Central Mosque, Idumota, noted the contributions of Sheikh Abou to the peace and development of the country. He thanked Allah for sustaining his life to witness the significant day.

“Allah has been so good to him and no wonder his longevity and success on the face of the earth,” the president said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and Sultan Abubakar, who joined other dignitaries at the venue of the reception in Victoria Island, described the cleric as an epitome of honesty, dedication, faithfulness and godliness.

According to them, Sheikh Abou’s record of service to humanity is unblemished.

The governor, who was represented at the prayer session in Idumota by his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said attaining 100 years is a blessing and favour from God.

Sultan Abubakar, represented by chairman of the Sokoto State Zakat and Waqf Commission (SOZECOM), Malam Lawan Maidoki, congratulated Sheikh Abou on the centenary celebration.

He prayed to Allah to continue to increase the cleric in faith.

Earlier, the vice chairman of the Lagos Central Mosque and the Bashorun Musulumi of Lagos, Alhaji Sikiru Alabi Macfoy, said the centenary celebration of the Islamic scholar was the first in the history of Lagos Central Mosque since the introduction of Islam in Lagos by Malians in the 17th century.

Alhaji Macfoy said: “He became the Baba Adinni in 2009 and had worked closely with his predecessors – the late Alhaji Waheed Elias and the late Alhaji Wahab Folawiyo – since he returned from Cairo, Egypt, in late 50s. No prominent Muslim leader in Lagos lived up to 100 years. Sheikh has been steadfast in his contributions to the development of Islam in Lagos and Nigeria.”

The Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, said the centenary celebration was unique and a divine gift from Allah.

The president of the Muslim Community of Lagos State (MCLS), Professor Tajudeen Gbadamosi, said Sheikh Abou contributed immensely to the unity of Muslims in Nigeria and the establishment of the NSCIA, the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) and the MCLS.

A former Federal Commissioner for Works and a trustee of the Lagos Central Mosque, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, described Sheikh Abou as a religious man.





“He has, for some years now, been the oldest member of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria and the first Yoruba man to memorize the whole Qur’an,” Okunnu said.