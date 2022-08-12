We’ve established 26 radio stations for propagation of Islam — Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

THE Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has so far established 26 radio stations for the propagation of Islam globally.

This was part of the 2022 progress report of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community delivered by the world leader of the Islamic community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, at the just concluded Jalsa Salana, held at the Hadeeqah Ahmad, Alton, on the outskirts of London, United Kingdom.

The radio stations’ programmes, according to Mirza Masroor Ahmad, focus on news, discussions, documentary on the exemplary life of Holy Prophet Muhammad, the rightly guided Caliphs, founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and Friday sermons of the world leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

Two of the radio stations, he said, are located in Nigeria and Burkina Faso, with the one in Nigeria broadcasting in Yoruba, Hausa, Arabic and English languages. The programmes, he added, are rebroadcast on local channels as sponsored programmes in local dialects.

“In Ghana, Muslim Television Ahmadiyya, MTA International, has opened a terrestrial studio for local broadcast of news and programmes. This will complement the MTA Africa studios broadcast in the country and other parts of Africa.

“Similarly, 230,000 people have benefitted from 345 Islamic outreach of the Islamic community around the world. These medical activities were carried out by Humanity First International, which organises free eye operations for 15,000 people,” he stated.

The leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community acknowledged the fact that the Jama’at has been streaming across the world through peaceful propagation of Islam despite opposition.

He said: “This community sees extraordinary examples of the help of God Almighty which has enabled it to thrive and prosper.”

“This same help is still being witnessed even 130 years later. God Almighty will show the entire world the truthfulness of this community. There are countless signs and proofs which continue to fortify the faith of members of the Jama’at. The root of all success and progress is faith.”