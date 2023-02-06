By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined fans and lovers of Nigerian music all over the world in celebrating new heights of recognition and appreciation as Afrobeat crooner, Tems, wins “‘Best Melodic Rap Performance” category at the Grammy Awards.

A statement issued on Monday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity), the President extolled Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, for showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work, which, again, has placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence.

The President lauded all Nigerian nominees for this year’s Grammy, including Burna Boy, for pursuing their passion with vigour and continously reinventing global entertainment, with creativity.

Buhari thanked the creative industry, particularly managers, producers and directors, for encouraging talents, like Tems, who have taken Nigeria’s culture and tourism to the world, further displaying the resourcefulness and potentials of a great nation.

He wished Tems, her partners, colleagues and well-wishers more years of glory.