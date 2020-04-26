Multiple Warning Letters Being Sent to CBD Companies Over False Claims About the Coronavirus

As COVID-19, generally referred to as coronavirus, continues to spread across the world and create uncertainties for both businesses and the economy as a whole, more and more companies are attempting to capitalize on the widespread panic. In recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sent out numerous warning letters to said companies, citing them for their statements they make about their product.

The FDA sends out warning letters to individuals or firms who have specific violations. The letters require a written response from the company detailing how the issue is going to be resolved. Companies typically have 48 hours to respond before they are faced with penalties.

Depending on the severity of the situation, companies can face penalties that include withholding of clearances, product seizures, and even fines.

The companies we are referring to in this regard are CBD companies that have made claims that state or imply that the use of their product can help you prevent and/or treat symptoms of the coronavirus.

As of now, the coronavirus pandemic is said to have infected about 2.8 million people across the world. As this number continues to grow, anxious and panicked people across the globe will become more susceptible to these fraudulent claims.

No Evidence Between CBD and Coronavirus

Allow us to make one thing perfectly clear:

There is no evidence in existence that would suggest that CBD and its products can be effective in treating or preventing the coronavirus.

Although this is true, several predatory companies have been targeting consumers that are less informed and likely to believe what they see advertised. With this approach, companies tend to take factual information and bend it to a specific angle that would lead you to believe something else entirely.

One reliable CBD news site, The CBD Guru, posted an article about a company in the UK who received a warning letter from the FDA. The company, named Nova Botanix, made suggestive statements that implied their product was capable of protecting you from the coronavirus. Below are two of the cited statements they made.

“Finding relief from an incurable virus is just within reach in the form of CBD oil.”

“CBD oil may help to prevent getting infected by strengthening your immune system.”

Although neither statement directly claims that their product can cure the coronavirus, their suggestive language flagged down the FDA’s attention.

Many will argue that their use of the word “may” should protect them from penalization, but the FDA does not allow for any definitive statements. Therefore, the ending of the statement that reads: “by strengthening your immune system” officially marks that statement as a false claim.

The research on CBD and other cannabis products is still young, so even though it is believed that CBD can truly help to boost your immune system, there is not enough evidence that suggests it works for everybody. And even if it did work for everybody, it is outlandish to claim or believe that it would be effective in preventing the coronavirus.

Kyle Turley, a former offensive tackle in the NFL, also received a warning letter from the FDA earlier this month. His company, NeuroXPF, was advertising products that possessed catchphrases such as “Crush Corona” while trying to convince consumers they could “boost” their immune system by using their CBD softgel caps.

More information on the two stories above can be found on TheCBDGuru.org. TheCBDGuru is a reliable news source that covers all the recent headlines and updates for all things regarding CBD and hemp.

The Bottom Line

No matter what you read on the internet or what an advertiser tries to sell you, it is important to understand that CBD oil is NOT an effective remedy for treating or preventing the coronavirus. If you are seeking more information regarding this virus outbreak, visit the CDC page that possesses all of the crucial and accurate information.

Any company that attempts to advertise their product in a way that creates a link between CBD and the coronavirus will be confronted by the FDA. It is their job to protect the public health from various dangerous consumables, so help them by staying informed and being wary about any definitive claims that companies are making.

