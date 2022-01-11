President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, said he received with profound sadness the news of the death of “a great statesman” and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said on behalf of the Federal Government, the President extended deepest condolences to Chief Shonekan’s wife, Margaret, loved ones, as well as the government and people of Ogun State.

The statement said as an internationally-respected statesman, President Buhari affirmed that, with courageous wisdom, Chief Shonekan left his flourishing business career to become the Head of Government, at a delicate time when the country needed someone of his calm mien and pedigree to save the ship of state from sinking.

The President noted that Chief Shonekan demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace and unity transcend the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power.

President Buhari expressed his belief that Nigeria owes a great debt to Chief Shonekan, “the peacemaker, who even at the twilight of his lifetime never stopped believing and working for a prosperous and democratic country.”

The President prayed that the memory of the departed Head of Government will remain a blessing to Nigeria even as he finds perfect peace with Almighty God.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Buhari pays tribute to Shonekan’s courage, wisdom

Buhari pays tribute to Shonekan’s courage, wisdom