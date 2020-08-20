Buhari okays NDPHC MD, others’ tenure renewal

By  Leon Usigbe -  Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Buhari also approved are the appointments of and Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.

A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

Office of the Vice President informed that the renewal will take effect from August 25, 2020, for a period of four (4) years.

It said that the appointments of three additional directors have also been approved “for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity.”

