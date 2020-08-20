Court remands businessman for allegedly defiling three minors

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 42-year-old businessman, Godstine Okere, who allegedly defiled three minors, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Magistrate M.E. Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of Okere ordered that the file should be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for mention.

The police charged Okere, who resides at Ojodu Berger, Lagos, with one count of defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye told the court that Okere committed the offence on Aug. 2 at his residence.

He alleged that Okere defiled two girls who were 13 and a 15-year-old.

The prosecution said the offence the provisions of Section 7 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section attracts life imprisonment.

(NAN)

