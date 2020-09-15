President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of four new federal permanent secretaries.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF) in Abuja on Monday, the new appointees are Sule James (Kaduna), Abubakar Ismaila (Kebbi), Roberts Ibiene Patricia (Rivers) and Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi (Zamfara).

The statement signed by Olawunmi Ogunmosule, Director of Information, said the will be sworn in at a later date.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE