Buhari must take action on Fulani herdsmen crisis

It is time for President Muhammadu Buhari to take solid actions on the continued insecurity and atrocities committed by alleged Fulani herdsmen. There have been countless reports and testimonies from victims and we cannot fold our hands and act like these stories are mere tales that have no basis in reality.

President Buhari should call roaming Fulani herdsmen occupying farmlands in Yorubaland and other southern states to order to avoid unnecessary incessant bloody clashes. He needs to handle the issue of Fulani herders/farmers with utmost caution for peace to reign in the country. This is the time to pout to practice the principle of fairness and equity and prove that he is the president of all Nigerians and not a section.

It is unacceptable that the Fulani herders bear sophisticated weapons like Ak 47 guns without license; this is the height of illegality. When has a tribe been above our laws? Amotekun security members are not allowed to bear weapons, how come the killer herders openly bear weapons in our forests?

The forests the herders are forcibly trying to occupy already belong to the natives. Such land cannot be occupied by force. They certainly need permission of the natives. Force cannot bring peace. The problem is that killer-herdsmen create insecurity in the south. Kidnapping, robbery, maiming and killing of our people are on the rise daily.

That is why the government needs to declare the Fulani killer-Herdsmen as a terrorist group. Granted that every Nigerian is free to inhabit any part of the country but it should be in peace and not in the forest. And certainly, it is not to take over the farmland of the natives without permission. There is need for herders to adopt modern form of farming as it operates in advanced technologies where there is no more open grazing.

The time for the president to take action is now before this situation dovetails into anarchy. He should learn from previous situations to avoid crisis in the nation.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, Lagos

