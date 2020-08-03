Buhari mourns as leader of Tijjaniyya Islamic movement in Africa dies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday expressed deep sadness over the demise of Sheikh Ahmed Tidiane Niass, Grand Khalifa (leader) of Tijjaniyya Islamic movement in Africa.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, said in a condolence message to President Macky Sall, government and people of Senegal as well as millions of members of the sect in Nigeria, President Buhari said: “It is really sad news for all of us to learn that our beloved Khalifa, Sheikh Ahmed Niass, has passed away in Senegal.

“Sheikh Ahmed Niass, who took over from his father, Sheikh Ibrahim Niass, did not at all disappoint the large followers of his greatly adored father. He will be remembered for his impeccable service to Islam and passion towards the sect’s followers, which has a large body in Nigeria.”

The President recalled that June 2018, Sheikh Ahmed Niass visited the State House, Abuja, accompanied by some eminent Nigerians including President of BUA Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabi’u.

On behalf of himself, government and people of Nigeria, President Buhari prayed “for the eternal repose of his departed soul.”

