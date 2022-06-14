President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met behind closed doors with governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is thought to be related to the search for an acceptable running mate for the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, led the state chief executives to the meeting.

The APC presidential flag bearer is currently in the process of consultation over his choice of running mate against the background of pressure for a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

However, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has already warned against a single faith presidential ticket, citing the need to preserve the country’s delicate religious balance.

The Villa meeting was attended by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Jigawa, Abdullahi Sule, (Nasarawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

However, the governors declined to speak with the media after the meeting.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Buhari meets APC governors in Aso Rock

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Buhari meets APC governors in Aso Rock

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Buhari meets APC governors in Aso Rock