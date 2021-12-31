Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock

Former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was, however, not known what the two leaders discussed at the meeting which took place at 3:00 pm.

However, Jonathan regularly visits the Villa in order to brief the president on his activities as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Chief Mediator in Mali.

