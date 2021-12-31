Forensic audit: Buhari vows to recover stolen NDDC funds

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reaffirmed his determination to ensure that all stolen funds belonging to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are recovered while those found culpable face the law.

He said the concluded forensic audit of the commission is being reviewed, with a view to achieving the desire to recover the money.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of the NDDC prototype hostel at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, the president said it was regrettable that the special development fund of the entire region was squandered by a few for more than 20 years, leaving many in penury.

He said, “The NDDC needs to demonstrate that it can achieve the objectives it was conceived for and make its impact felt all over the Niger Delta Region.

“The lives of the people of the Niger Delta would have been so much better if the funding received by this commission since its inception, in billions of naira over the last 20 years, had been judiciously deployed in the service of the people.

“The serial abuse, lack of delivery and what has become an entrenched institutional decay is the reason I called for the forensic audit.

“Therefore, going forward we shall ensure every kobo is recovered for use in service of the people of this region and those found culpable shall face the law.

“Consequently, I want to use the opportunity of this inauguration to direct all statutory contributors to the NDDC to remit all outstanding funds to the commission, and to ensure this is done transparently and according to laid down procedure and process.”

President Buhari directed that all abandoned projects that directly impact the livelihood of the people should be revived and completed.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) quoted him as saying: “When I directed the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to institute a forensic audit of the commission, after many representations by major stakeholders in the Niger Delta, I had also directed that all viable projects which had been abandoned, but which would impact positively the lives and livelihoods of the people, be immediately revived and completed.”

President Buhari noted that the contract for the building of 1,050 capacity hostel for male and female students was awarded in 2004, and like many others, it was abandoned.

President Buhari said: “This prototype university hostel consists of 1,050 bed spaces, 525 each for males and females, and is furnished to meet the needs of university students. The complex also boasts of significant hard and soft infrastructure to ensure its sustainability and durability.

“The completion of this structure is equally in recognition of the importance government attaches to providing quality housing and improved education for all Nigerians.

“It is, therefore, another important proof that this administration is committed to satisfying the needs of the people, throughout Nigeria, and fulfilling their expectations. Government must continue in its efforts to serve the people, by providing amenities as well as the enabling environment for the scholarships, investments across all sectors, for sustenance of the environment, and overall growth of the economy.

“The significant part of this success story is that it could easily not have happened. The contract for this hostel was awarded as far back as 2004. It was one of many projects abandoned across the Niger Delta region, but which I directed the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to expeditiously complete and put to use.”

Buhari said across many public universities and institutions of higher learning, students face accommodation challenges, while private investors take advantage of the gap to provide accommodation.

“It is good that such an infrastructure gap is being addressed, by providing accommodation for students that would be affordable, well built, and in a secure environment,” he said.

Buhari further noted that the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on his behalf, inaugurated the Special Protections Unit Base 6 Barracks in Omagwa, Rivers State, which was built and donated by the NDDC to the Nigeria Police Force.

In his remarks, Akpabio said the completion of the NDDC headquarters complex and other projects clearly showed the president’s commitment to improving the livelihood of people in the Niger Delta.

The sole administrator of NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, thanked the president for always honouring the institution by inaugurating three projects in a year.

According to the statement, the vice chancellor of the University of Uyo, Professor Nyaudoh Ukpabio Ndaeyo and the Students Union also appreciated the president for the intervention, with presentation of awards.

