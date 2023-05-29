President Bola Tinubu said his predecessor and former President Muhammadu Buhari has done his best for Nigeria.

Tinubu stated this while delivering his inaugural speech as the 16th President of Nigeria at the Eagle Square today (Monday).

He said, “Permit me to say a few words to my predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari. You have been a honest man and patriotic leader. Buhari has done his best for the nation.”

Tinubu was sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.