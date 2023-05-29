The newly inaugurated Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has stated that his administration will not continue with payment of fuel subsidy.

Tinubu stated this during his inaugural speech at the ongoing Presidential inauguration at Eagles Square, Abuja.

According to Tinubu, he is fully aware of the removal of subsidy in the 2023 budget, already running before his administration takes over, noting that the country cannot continue to pay fuel subsidy.

Details later…

