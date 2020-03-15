Buhari expresses sadness over Lagos explosion

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over Sunday deadly explosion in Lagos.

The president commiserated with families who lost loved ones, and all those affected by the incident in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

He condoled with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many injured and destroyed property.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), quoted him as saying: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused the loss of lives and property.

“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathies to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State.”

