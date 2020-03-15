Sheathe your swords, PFN tells warring APC leaders

Worried by the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev Felix Omobude has called on members of the political class, particularly leaders of the party in Edo State to settle their differences and give peace a chance.

Omobude, the general superintendent of the New Covenant Gospel Church (NCGC), expressed concern over the ongoing political crisis rocking the ruling APC in the state.

He said it was worrisome for the APC leaders in the state to engage in a political battle without an end, noting that power belongs to God and that all those that seek political positions should do so with the fear of God.

In a press statement endorsed by his media aide, Deacon Ralph Okhiria on Sunday in Benin City, the national president of PFN, said Edo State was well known for its peacefulness and urged the political class not to do anything that could set the state on the path of retrogression.

“Politicians should always learn to place the interest of the people and the state above their political goals because power belongs to God and He gives it to the person He wishes to give it to.

“It’s painful that the two main actors in the ongoing crisis in the APC (Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki), are illustrious sons of the state who have contributed immensely to the development of Edo State.

“It’s a pity that they both know the right thing to do but unfortunately decided to do otherwise. They should learn to forgive each other and tell their followers to accommodate one another.

“They should be told that Edo State belongs to all of us and that the people need peace to be able to support and vote for them during elections.

“As the governorship election draws near in the state, all hands must be on deck to ensure a peaceful election that we all can be proud of, ” Dr Omobude added.

Speaking on the National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, holding in the state from March 22 to April 2, 2020, the PFN leader congratulated the state government for preparations made so far towards making the sporting events a huge success.

He called on Edo people to be fully prepared to be good hosts by giving the visiting sportsmen and women reasons to be happy throughout the duration of the sports festival.