By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Joe Ajaero on his emergence as the new president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Garba Shehu.

Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said the President also hailed the National Executive Committee of the NLC on the success of the congress that produced the new leadership.

It quoted Buhari as saying: “After many years of hard work and struggles, the selflessness with which Ajaero dedicated himself today paid off. His journey in the Labour movement has been a remarkable one, marked by many important milestones.

“This victory that emerged from a rancor-free congress,” the President notes, “is a mark of the strength of democracy in the nation’s labour movement.

“Today, as he rises to the highest position in the NLC, it is our hope and desire that he will use the position to write a new chapter of progress for all workers and the labour movement in the country and the continent in general.”

The President also expressed the hope that Ajaero and his team will continue to be partners to the administration in fulfilling the aspirations of Nigerian people.

The President similarly congratulated Comrade Ayuba Wabba for a successful completion of his tenure as the head of Nigerian workers, wishing him the best in his future undertakings.

He wished the new executive body a successful tenure.

