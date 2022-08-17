Buhari condoles with late Onabule’s family

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Chief Duro Onabule, who passed on Tuesday at 83.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) on Wednesday informed that President Buhari condoled with the former military leader, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Guild of Editors over the sad loss.

The President noted the commendable contributions of the respected journalist to the development of Nigeria, especially his role in stimulating robust debates with insightful articles while working variously as Editor of National Concord and Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

