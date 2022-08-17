Security: Two kidnappers killed, two others escaped with bullet injuries in Kogi

Metro
By Tribune Online
Igbo Youth Congress Gov Bello suspends traditional ruler, abduct passengers in Kogi, Hunters kill two kidnappers, rescue victims in Kogi, NMA confirms abduction of female doctor in Kogi, NMA confirms kidnapping of female doctor in Kogi, 18 killed, houses razed in Kogi communal clash, Explosion killed one person, many injured in Kogi, Police confirm kidnapping of passengers, Pastor kidnapped along Kabba/Ayere road, Pastor hacked to death, Four burnt to death in Kogi road crash, kidnapper beat police officers, Security agents arrest bank robberies suspects in Kogi, Police rescue two kidnapped victims, Kidnapped professor regains freedom as police rescue two others in Kogi, 26-year-old 'Vigilante' shot dead, Police kill two kidnappers, Churches in Kogi defy , Acting monarch kidnapped, Yoruba in Kogi, Kabba chief Imam, armed robbers, Ajaokuta land dispute

Two daredevil kidnappers have lost their lives during a gun duel with security operatives in Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State while two others escaped with different degrees of bullet wound.

According to reports, the kidnappers have perpetuated havoc within the area of their operations and security operatives had been on their trail

Confirming the information, the Chairman Idah Local Government, Hon. Abuh Odoma Stated that with the support received from the State governor, they have continued to secure victories over some of these miscreants.

He expressed that they were committed to ensuring that as declared by the State governor in their several meetings, every nooks and crannies of Kogi state was guaranteed safe and secured.

In his reaction, the State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara stressed the need for continued vigilance by citizens particularly those within the rural communities.

He added that the business of security was such that required collective responsibility by every stakeholders hence all hands must be on deck to ensure that the entire state was permanently rid of criminal elements and their sponsors

He concluded that the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello has consistently displayed competence and capacity in the area of security and was not resting on its oars until the end of his leadership in the state.

You might also like
Metro

Police raid ESN/IPOB camp in Enugu, exhume decaying body of missing police officer

Metro

Scavenger electrocuted while trying to cart away IBEDC cables in Osun

Metro

Police, Amotekun arrest 35 Northerners with unregistered trucks, 19 motorcycles in…

Metro

Police rescue suspected terrorist who disguised as woman from angry mob in Lagos

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More