Security: Two kidnappers killed, two others escaped with bullet injuries in Kogi

Two daredevil kidnappers have lost their lives during a gun duel with security operatives in Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State while two others escaped with different degrees of bullet wound.

According to reports, the kidnappers have perpetuated havoc within the area of their operations and security operatives had been on their trail

Confirming the information, the Chairman Idah Local Government, Hon. Abuh Odoma Stated that with the support received from the State governor, they have continued to secure victories over some of these miscreants.

He expressed that they were committed to ensuring that as declared by the State governor in their several meetings, every nooks and crannies of Kogi state was guaranteed safe and secured.

In his reaction, the State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara stressed the need for continued vigilance by citizens particularly those within the rural communities.

He added that the business of security was such that required collective responsibility by every stakeholders hence all hands must be on deck to ensure that the entire state was permanently rid of criminal elements and their sponsors

He concluded that the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello has consistently displayed competence and capacity in the area of security and was not resting on its oars until the end of his leadership in the state.