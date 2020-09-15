Buhari condoles with Borno govt over death of Biu emir

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State on the passing of Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mai Mustapha Umar Aliyu.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the President also commiserated with the royal family and the Biu Emirate Council on the death of His Royal Highness who for 31 years had the privilege of leading the people of Biu with diligence and dedication.

President Buhari affirmed that the Emir who was a strong advocate for peace and development in the North East region demonstrated visionary leadership that was very evident to all, including his efforts to modernise Biu by supporting the establishment of educational institutions in the community.

The President noted that the Emir’s style of servant leadership for over three decades earned him the trust and respect of his community, contemporaries and Nigerians from diverse political, social and religious leanings.

The President expressed the belief that the Emir’s good works will continue to be remembered and cherished in his community and the wider region of the North East, praying almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort to the people of Biu during this time of mourning.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Buhari condoles with Borno govt

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Buhari condoles with Borno govt