Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the gruesome killing of Chief Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district and his personal aide.

A statement issued on Friday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), said the president expressed the belief that the perpetrators of the ignoble act, in Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu state, have no respect for human life and dignity, and therefore deserve the wrath of natural and divine justice.

It said President Buhari affirmed his avowed commitment to an election that is devoid of violence and rancour.

He reminded all political actors that it is the choice of the electorate that counts, and therefore all eligible Nigerians should boldly exercise their civic rights without any fear of intimidation.

The President directed security agencies to track down the culprits of this heinous crime, even as he commiserated with the families of the victims, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Labour Party(LP).

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.

