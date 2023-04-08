President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent bout of killings in Benue State in which tens of people were killed in Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka in the Otukpo Local Government Area of the State.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), he urged that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence.”

The President condemned the use of terrorism as a tool in inter-communal conflicts, urging that the attackers be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.

The statement informed that he conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack and directed the secret services, police, and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” the President was quoted as saying.

