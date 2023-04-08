Unlike previous celebrations, this year’s Easter witnessed a dramatic U-turn, as key actors especially market men and women, poultry farmers and transporters complained of low turnout.

During our correspondent visit to the popular Adelabu market at Orita Challenge, Bola Ige International market, Gbagi, Oritamerin market and Alesinloye market, the traders submitted that the present development is a spillover of the naira swap brouhaha.

The wound inflicted on the residents is yet to be healed as there is still a long queue of people at the various Automated Teller Machines of the various banks in Ibadan metropolis.

Aside from the scarcity of naira notes, a market survey carried out reveals hike in the prices of foodstuffs. A Kongo of garri that was previously sold at N400 has gone up to N450 likewise a 50kg price now sold between N37,000 and N39,000.

Also, a broiler now goes for between N5,500 and N7,000 depending on the size.

One of the poultry farmers, Mr. James Adeeko interviewed blame the hike on the increase in the cost of the feed mills.

He added that the increase has resulted in low patronage.

A visit to the popular Omituntun motor park at Challenge reveals a drop in passengers that are moving out of the town

One of the drivers said, in spite of the affordable inter-city transport, the turnout of the passengers is not encouraging

On the security situation, the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams has assured residents of adequate protection of lives and property.

The Commissioner in a statement made available to the newsmen said, “the Command’s spotlight during this period shall be beamed extensively on critical infrastructures, places of worship, recreation centers, public spaces, correctional facilities, media houses, financial institutions, all connecting routes and major highways leading inwards and outside the State.





“Consequently and in line with Standard Operational Practices (SOP), the CP has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical teams and formations throughout the Command to lead security operations from the Frontline.

“These shall include; Intelligence led convoy patrols, intensive Stop and Search, Surveillance routines around critical infrastructures/residential areas and also purposeful raids to rid criminal elements.

“Also, the Command has also increased layers of supervision for its field operatives to provide the necessary guidance and as well ensure optimum professionalism while discharging their statutory duties in tandem with respect to the rights of residents.

“Lastly, while reiterating the Command’s commitment towards a safer and secure Oyo State, the CP appeals to residents to continue cooperating with the Officers and men of the Command and be relentless with the provision of actionable, credible and timely information to help nip crime in the bud at all times.”

