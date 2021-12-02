Buhari, Atiku mourn Joseph Wayas

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of former Senate President, Joseph Wayas, on the passing of the legislator, “whose influence and contributions to Nigeria’s democracy remain indelible.”

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Thursday said the president noted the sacrifices of Wayas, who started taking up leadership responsibilities at an early age, turning a Senate president at 38, and remaining vibrant and dynamic in mentoring leaders long after he retired from politics.

President Buhari joined the National Assembly, Government and people of Cross River State, his friends and associates in mourning the loss, believing his legacies will be approximated for posterity.

The President prayed that his soul will find rest with the Lord.

In a similar development, former President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar described Wayas, as a consummate politician and democrat, and a detribalised Nigerian.

The former Vice President noted that the late Wayas, who died at 80, contributed in no small measure to the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria and will, forever be remembered as one who served the country well and served his people with passion.

“The legacy of his political beliefs and triumphs will be important footnotes in the literature of Nigeria’s government and politics for generations yet to come,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President prayed to God to stand by the bereaved family, as well as the government and people of Cross River to bear the loss of a patriarch and statesman with fortitude.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Buhari, Atiku mourn Joseph Wayas