Akwa Ibom gets N28m equipment from Japan to fight deadly COVID variant

As different variants of coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to take hold of the global population, a Japanese agency (SARAYA Japan) has donated N28million worth of medical consumables to the Akwa Ibom state government.

The items include over 303,000 units of hand sanitizers and other safety materials for onward distribution to residents across the 31 Local Government Areas.

Governor Udom Emmanuel took the delivery of the medical consignments donated by the Japanese group in collaboration with the Junior Chambers International (JCI) Nigeria, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) at the Government House, Uyo, the state capital.

He charged foreign firms to explore the Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) opportunities available in the state as government has provided the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The governor assured that his administration was ready to provide land and other facilities that would guarantee a seamless process towards investing in the state’s economy.

Given the potential threat by the emerging dangerous variant of the virus, Omicron, the governor ruled out the possibility of another round of lockdown of the state economy and warned the people to imbibe lay down safety measures especially as the yuletide approaches.

He, therefore, charged the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, to expedite action in the distribution of the materials and sensitization of the populace to imbibe safety protocols.

However, Umoh expressed the hope of government’s readiness to contain the threat posed by the pandemic given its huge investment in the health sector and appealed to the people to safeguard their lives through basic sanitation regimes.

The President of Saraya Japan, Dr. Saraya Yusuke, who was represented by another official, Mr. Pascal Dike, disclosed that the firm has been into health and hygienic equipments since the 60s with presence in 25 countries of the world.

He added that the gesture was to help Nigerian government combat the Covid scourge, as well as establish foothold in Nigeria.

