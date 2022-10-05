President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Adepoju Adeyemi Sunday as the new Postmaster General/Chief Executive Officer (PMG), for the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

The new postmaster general is appointed for an initial term of five (5) years.

Sunday is a professional accountant and a former member of the Federal House of Representatives from 2011 – 2015 and 2015 – 2019, representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency.

NIPOST is an agency under the supervision of the federal ministry of communications and digital economy and the appointment of Sunday as the new PMG of NIPOST is with immediate effect.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU: FG Directs New Unions To Commence Teaching Immediately

APPARENTLY to whittle down the influence of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and ensure that it no longer retains the power to cripple academic activities in Nigerian universities, the Federal Government…….

Buhari appoints new NIPOST postmaster general

INEC Releases Final List Of Governorship Candidates

THE final list of candidates for various elective positions in 2023 general election was as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday…….…

Buhari appoints new NIPOST postmaster general

Peace Talks With Wike Work In Progress — BoT

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP Board of Trustees BoT meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his aggrieved group meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive……

Buhari appoints new NIPOST postmaster general





Buhari Confers Integrity Award On Police Officer Who Rejected $200,000 Bribe

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the divisional police headquarters at Bompai, Kano, Daniel Amah, was, on Tuesday, conferred with Public Service Integrity Award by President Muhammadu Buhari.…..

3-Year-Old Child, Five Others Die As Flood Submerges House, Farm In Kogi

Six persons have lost their lives including a three-year-old girl as a flood submerged a house, farm and roads in the Ibaji local government area of the state..…..