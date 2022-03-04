Buhari appoints Echono new Executive Secretary of TETFund

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Arc Sonny Echono, as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Echono is the immediate past Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, and member, Board of Trustees of TETFund among other important National assignments.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben. Bem Goong, who conveyed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Echono, would take over from Prof. Sulaiman Elias Bogoro whose 5 year tenure will end on 18th March 2022.

He spent seven years as Permanent Secretary in various Ministries. Four years was spent in the Ministry of Education while the remaining years was spent in other Ministries.

Goong, in the statement, described Echono as an accomplished technocrat who is expected to bring to the job, diverse wealth of experience spanning Infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT and the education sectors.