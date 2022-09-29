Buhari appoints Blessing Akinlosotu, others as members of national climate change council

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed and inaugurated the president, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu as a member of the National Council on Climate Change alongside others in Abuja.

The inauguration ceremony which took place in the early hours of today at the villa was coupled with the setting up of the agenda for effective and efficient operation of the council.

President Buhari during the inauguration stated that the council is chaired by the president, Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the vice president as vice chairman. The chairman, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, is also a member.

“Other members of the council are the ministers responsible for Environment; Petroleum Resources; Budget and National Planning; Justice; Mines and Steel Development; Finance; Agriculture and Rural Development; Power; Women Affairs; Transportation; and Water Resources.

The president also directed the attorney general and minister of justice in conjunction with the minister of environment to initiate appropriate amendments to ”noticeable implementation challenges” inherent in the Act.

Highlighting the losses and damages caused by the recent increasing floods in several parts of the country as well as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other parts of East and Southern Africa, the president described climate change as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity.

”Climate change is complex and dynamic; and requires multidimensional and multi-sectoral initiatives to address its impacts and avert its rapid advance.

”Updated data show increases in sea level rise, heat waves, wildfires, floods, desertification, drying wetlands, and many more disruptive climate occurrences.





”The latest intergovernmental panel on climate change report warns that rising Green House Gas emissions could soon outstrip the ability of communities to adapt, and the window for taking decisive steps needed to spare our planet from the gravest impacts of climate change is rapidly narrowing.”

President Buhari also used the occasion to thank vice president Yemi Osinbajo for heading Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, presiding over the global launch of the plan, and initiating its marketing by engaging key stakeholders in the United States.

He urged the council to consolidate on these first steps and ensure sustained marketing of the plan.

“The director-general of the National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Salisu Dahiru, will serve as secretary,” Buhari added.

Mohammed Abdullahi, the minister of environment, thanked the president for ”walking the talk” on climate change at the international, regional and national level, demonstrating immense leadership towards Nigeria’s quest for net-zero by 2060.

Blessing Akinlosotu while speaking with journalists shortly after the inauguration assured Nigerians of his commitment as he thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Barr. Mohammed H. Abdullahi, minister of environment and Hon. Dr. Nasir Adhama, senior special assistant to the president on youth and students affairs for the opportunity given him to serve the nation in such a capacity.

“My gratitude to Mr. President, Muhammed Buhari GCFR for this great honour.

“My special appreciation to my boss and mentor, Barr. Mohammed H. Abdullahi, minister of environment and Hon. Dr. Nasir Adhama, senior special assistant to the president on youth and students affairs.