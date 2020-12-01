Budget performance: Ogun agric ministry surpasses benchmark, proposes 3.310bn for 2021

OGUN State Ministry of Agriculture has proposed a budget of 3.310B, just as it exceeded the 120 Million revenue benchmark for the current year.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina made the disclosure at the on-going Treasury Board Meeting on 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and 2021 Budget at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

“As at October 2020, we have exceeded the revenue by 8 Million and we believe that by December, we would have surpassed the expected revenue by far.

“The Agricultural Agenda of Ogun State is based on about five pillars which include support for small holder farmers, Food Security, Job creation, Industralisation, Food Security and Nutrition”, Odedina said.

He added that his Ministry would continue to engage the private sector and assist them to adhere to best practices and expand its mandate of strategic partnership with national and international agencies with a view to linking more farmers to Agricultural opportunities.

He disclosed that the Ministry intends to purchase tractors, as it did not purchase any this year but was able to clear lands through Public Private Partnership, promising that the Ministry would be leveraging on the expertise of the private sector in the purchase of Agricultural equipment as all the linkage programme of the state was based on the assurance that the state will provide infrastructure.

The Commissioner who recalled that the successes in the areas of Cassava production, Rice, Poultry among others would be extended to Cocoa, Coffee, Cotton, appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for support and encouragement saying, attention would also be shifted to major Agricultural markets including Ogere International Market, Lafenwa abbatoir which were at 80 and 60 percent completion, respectfully, among others for immediate intervention.

Speaking, the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun urged the Commissioner and the entire Agric team not to rest on their oars, advising that they should leverage on the proximity to Lagos and other West Africa countries to further expand Agriculture in the state.

He also tasked them to ensure that the Broiler Project which has successfully empowered 54 youths in Odeda be extended to the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

