Budding filmmaker debuts with ‘Goodbye’

A Mathematics Education graduate of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, and a budding young actress and filmmaker, Olamide Adelowo, has debuted with a movie entitled ‘Goodbye’.

The 35-minute movie, which was released a few days ago and has had over1,000 views on Youtube, has garnered favourable reviews with many commentators describing it as very educative, informative intriguing and a must-watch for everyone, especially young, unmarried people.

Adelowo, who is also a singer, vocalist, worship leader and a fashion designer, said she developed her interest in acting after she joined a church choir in 2009.

‘Goodbye’ is the story of a young woman who loses her father at the age of eight and goes on to lose her mother to cancer. She faces a hard time having a stable relationship due to her health status and nonchalant attitude as a sickle cell patient, which cost her failed relationships.

According to Adelowo, her passion for a stable relationship triggered her to write the story.

With the movie, she said she aimed to educate young people on the reason they should take going for medical testing seriously before going into a serious relationship.

The movie, she said, is dedicated to all sickle cell patients.

Adelowo, alias IG-Topraise1, graduated from AAUA in 2017 with a Second Class Upper.

